Modi govt only working to serve interest of ‘25 big industrialist’: Rahul Gandi

Congress leader and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that his government was only “working to serve the interest of 25 big industrialists” and doing “nothing” for peasants, labourers, poor, Dalits, women and youths. Congress leader Rahul Gandh with MP Deepender Hooda during road show in Bahadurgarh City on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing rallies in Sonepat and Gohana, Gandhi said that everyone knows that the Union and Haryana government are working for billionaires.

“The unemployment in the BJP regime has forced Haryana youths to move abroad using illegal routes. While coming to Sonepat, a person stopped me and told me he ran a small business and the Haryana government and PM Modi destroyed him and other persons like him, who were running small and medium businesses,” Rahul added.

The Congress leader covered five assembly segments during the Tuesday rally that started from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar and culminated in Gohana. He was accompanied by Congress leader and Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, Sonepat MP Satpal Brahmchari and wrestler turned politician Bajrang Punia.

The Congress leader alleged that the Agnipath scheme was brought to benefit billionaire Gautam Adani and it’s a way to “snatch” a soldier’s pension, canteen facilities and martyr status he gets. “This scheme was brought with an intention to help Adani, who supplies weapons to the Indian army after purchasing from Israel and other countries and to prevent soldiers from getting their benefits like pension, canteen facilities and martyr status they get. A company owned by Adani was putting its labels on weapons being manufactured by foreign nations and supplying to our Army. The money which was reserved to give benefits to soldiers, was given to Adani by formulating Agnipath scheme,” Rahul Gandhi alleged.

In another attack on businessman Gautam Adani and PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that 3,000 Kg of heroin was seized from Mundra Airport in Gujrat, owned by Gautam Adani, alleging that the PM has not taken any action in this case.

“I want to ask Modi Ji how many people did you send to jail for this. I met some women on lunch and they raised their concern of increasing drugs menace in the state. I assured them that we will not allow the sale of drugs in Haryana after our party forms the government on October 8,” he added.

The leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also said that Mukesh Ambani spent crores on his son’s wedding and it was all public money.

“Have you seen Ambani’s wedding? He spent crores on the wedding. Whose money was that? It was your money,” he said.

Terming the wedding as an attack on the spirit of India’s Constitution, Gandhi said, “ You take loans from banks to marry your children but Modi ji has made such a structure under which the selected 25 people can spend crores on marriage, whereas a farmer can organise wedding only by drowning in debt. When Modi ji waives ₹16 lakh crore of 25 industrialists and does not waive off loans of farmers’, students, mothers and sisters, then he is attacking Constitution.”

“ Modi ji brought three black farm laws to help Adani and destroy farmers, then he is attacking constitution,” he alleged.

The Congress leader promised to give 2 lakh government jobs to Haryana youths from all castes and religion, a gas cylinder at ₹500, ₹2,000 allowance per month to women and he assured the farmers that their crops will be procured on the minimum support price (MSP).