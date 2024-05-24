Modi in Haryana: INDIA bloc fighting over ghee before cow has given milk

Ahead of the sixth phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lashed out at the INDIA alliance and termed it ‘extremely communal, casteist and nepotist’ and urged the voters to elect ‘ tried and tested sewak’, who has been running the country for the last ten years. Ahead of the sixth phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lashed out at the INDIA alliance and termed it ‘extremely communal, casteist and nepotist’ and urged the voters to elect ‘ tried and tested sewak’, who has been running the country for the last ten years. (ANI)

Addressing a rally at Pali village in Mahendergarh in support of BJP candidate and two-time sitting MP Dharambir Singh, Modi said that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will determine the future of INDIA and the opposition alliance is talking about five PMs over the next five years, if they voted to power.

“ I want to clarify one thing that Congress will not come to power in the next seven births. The opposition alliance partners are fighting over ghee before the cow has given milk. You will not only choose the country’s PM but also decide the country’s future. On the one hand is your tried and tested ‘sewak’ Modi. Who is on the other side? One does not know,” he said, while making a direct attack on opposition parties.

The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress party had supported Partition of India for electoral gains and later divided two ‘Muslim nations’ referring to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“The Congress wants to give religion based reservation but I want to tell them that SC/ST, OBC and tribal peoples’ will continue to get reservation until Modi is alive. In West Bengal, they have issued OBC certificates to Muslims overnight and that too to infiltrators. The high court has invalidated all the OBC certificates issued to Muslims in the last 10-12 years The West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to accept the orders of Calcutta high court. Reservation for SC/ST, OBC and tribals is their right and Modi is the chowkidar of their rights,” he added.

He further alleged that Congress did not allow construction of Ram temple when the grand-old party was in power.

“The Congress kept Jammu and Kashmir isolated for 70 years and did not allow hoisting of the national flag there,” he said.

Remember his old association ties in Haryana

In an emotional appeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had worked in Haryana as party’s in-charge in 1995 and he asked people about ‘ Narnaul Ka Surja Halwai , Mahendergarh ki Mithai.

“ Our Ram Bilas Ji (former Haryana minister) became diabetic after eating the famous sweets of Mahendergarh. I used to eat Bajre ki khichdi and rabdi while staying in Haryana. I also belong to Haryana as I learnt a lot when I was party’s in-charge of Haryana and Punjab. In Haryana, more than 5,000 people can directly tell me ‘ Modi ye tu galat kar rha’ and I have deep attachment with people of Haryana. I ask you to give Ram Ram to those families who can’t come to attend my rally due to some reasons,” he said.

In a direct attack on the previous Congress government, Modi said that the Congress government had turned Haryana into a machine of loot.

“ The next five years would focus on developing India’s drone, semiconductor, start ups , food processing and several other sectors. Haryana will play an important role in this,” the PM said.

Had ties with former CM Bansi Lal

A day after Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry, daughter in-law of former Haryana CM Bansi Lal, aired her grievances to Rahul Gandhi saying the party candidate Rao Dan Singh excluding her from poll campaign, PM Modi said that he had great ties with Bansi Lal and he used to talk with the former CM till late nights when the BJP and Haryana Vikas party were running a coalition government in Haryana from 1996-1999.

“ Bansi Lal used to love me. I was very close to him and he had carried out huge development in Haryana and we will continue to follow his path,” Modi said.