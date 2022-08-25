Modi inaugurates hospital in Mohali: Shops, schools and petrol pumps near venue remain closed

Amid tight security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital at Mullanpur in Mohali district.

Modi first landed at Technical Airport in Chandigarh, where he was received by Haryana minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon and UT adviser Dharam Pal. He was then taken to Medicity in Mullanpur in three choppers, where three-tier security was in place.

The special protection group (SPG) was in charge of the inner circle of the inauguration spot, paramilitary forces manned the outer circle and Punjab Police commandos the outermost circle. Around 5,000 cops from ten districts of Punjab were on duty.

Though the traffic movement on the main road leading to the venue was smooth, but all shops in Khuda Ali Sher in Chandigarh, marble market, nearby schools, and petrol pumps in the vicinity remained closed since morning. All construction work was suspended and even the brick kilns near the venue remained closed.

Chandigarh Police did not allow cars to be parked on the road from PGIMER to Mullanpur roundabout.

Ashish Kumar, a shopkeeper at Marble market said, “We were told to keep our shops shut the entire day. Some shopkeepers opened up at 5 pm when PM left the venue.”

There were around 30 nakas near the vicinity. The nearest village of Ferozepur Bangar had been sealed since Tuesday evening and residents were only allowed out after the PM left the venue.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni, said, “There was full-proof security as we did not want to take any chance. Also, there were no traffic restrictions on the main road and only commuters were checked.”

Commotion over chairs

There was commotion at the venue as some people protested stating that they had passes, but did not get seats. Senior police officer Harbir Singh Atwal pacified them and made seating arrangements for them.

