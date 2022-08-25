Modi inaugurates hospital in Mohali: Shops, schools and petrol pumps near venue remain closed
Amid tight security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital at Mullanpur in Mohali district.
Modi first landed at Technical Airport in Chandigarh, where he was received by Haryana minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon and UT adviser Dharam Pal. He was then taken to Medicity in Mullanpur in three choppers, where three-tier security was in place.
The special protection group (SPG) was in charge of the inner circle of the inauguration spot, paramilitary forces manned the outer circle and Punjab Police commandos the outermost circle. Around 5,000 cops from ten districts of Punjab were on duty.
Though the traffic movement on the main road leading to the venue was smooth, but all shops in Khuda Ali Sher in Chandigarh, marble market, nearby schools, and petrol pumps in the vicinity remained closed since morning. All construction work was suspended and even the brick kilns near the venue remained closed.
Chandigarh Police did not allow cars to be parked on the road from PGIMER to Mullanpur roundabout.
Ashish Kumar, a shopkeeper at Marble market said, “We were told to keep our shops shut the entire day. Some shopkeepers opened up at 5 pm when PM left the venue.”
There were around 30 nakas near the vicinity. The nearest village of Ferozepur Bangar had been sealed since Tuesday evening and residents were only allowed out after the PM left the venue.
Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni, said, “There was full-proof security as we did not want to take any chance. Also, there were no traffic restrictions on the main road and only commuters were checked.”
Commotion over chairs
There was commotion at the venue as some people protested stating that they had passes, but did not get seats. Senior police officer Harbir Singh Atwal pacified them and made seating arrangements for them.
Crimes against children: SC seeks response on petition to sensitise police
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from all states and Union territories on a public interest litigation filed by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's organisation Bachpan Bachao Andolan highlighting the need for having para legal volunteers in all police stations to facilitate filing of rape complaints and other crimes against children.
Chandigarh MC starts processing floral waste into puja samagri
The Chandigarh municipal corporation started processing floral waste on Wednesday. Around 450 kg floral waste is currently generated in Chandigarh everyday, which rises to 700 kg during the festive season. “There are 156 locations we have identified in Chandigarh which includes religious places and florist shops. Of these, 50 locations are generating more than 3 kg per day,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra. MC had earlier started processing sanitary, domestic hazardous and coconut waste.
4 sisters who beat man to death in Shikohabad sent to judicial custody
Agra Four sisters, accused of beating a man to death, were sent to jail on Wednesday after being presented in court in Firozabad. Fed up by the indecent acts and comments of the deceased, they and their three brothers had beaten the man to death in at Kheda locality in Shikohabad on Monday night district. A case was registered against all seven. They are in all seven sisters, one of whom is married.
Resident doctors upset over Covid-19 stipend disparity
Mumbai: Resident doctors of BYL Nair Hospital, one of the four tertiary care hospitals of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, have written to the hospital director requesting equal pay among all resident doctors in civic-run hospitals. The resident doctors, who played a vital role during the pandemic, were paid ₹10,000 every month for Covid-19 work from May 2020. Dr Neelam Andrade, director, of major civic hospitals, said they are investigating the matter.
Govt to brand fertiliser subsidy as PM scheme
The Union government has decided to brand the Centre's fertilizer subsidy programme as a prime minister's scheme, naming it as the “Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana”, according to a notification by the fertilisers ministry on Wednesday, which HT has seen. Fertiliser companies will have to display the programme's new name prominently in their packaging. Under the federally subsidized programme, the Union government reimburses fertilizer companies for selling their products to cultivators at lower-than-market prices.
