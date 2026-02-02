Modi: Union budget focuses on empowering country’s ‘annadata’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the Union budget will empower the poor, increase the income of farmers and boost the Make in India initiative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Sant Niranjan Dass during 649th Sant Ravidas Ji Jayanti celebrations in Jalandhar on Sunday. (ANI)

Addressing a gathering on the 649th birth anniversary Guru Ravidas in Jalandhar at Dera Sachkhand Ballan, PM Modi greeted the audience and recalled the contributions of the revered saint.

The PM said the budget aims to empower the poor, farmers, youth and women, moving the country towards a Viksit Bharat. He said the measures announced would strengthen the Make in India initiative and promote Atmanirbhar Bharat, while financially empowering the country’s “annadata”.

“Punjab’s youth is skilled and known for its hardworking attitude. They can gain a lot from the budgetary provisions,” the PM said, adding that the budget focused on major urban and industrial centres of the state, including Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Bathinda.

Highlighting the proposed India-European Union free trade agreement, Modi said sectors such as textiles, sports goods manufacturing and food processing in Punjab would benefit significantly. “The Punjab textile sector will get access to 27 new countries, and the same applies to sports goods manufacturers. The EU-India trade deal is the ‘mother of all deals’,” he said.

However, the PM stressed the need to maintain high quality standards. “There should be no compromise on quality, as products carry the ‘Make in India’ branding and must offer value for money in global markets,” he said.

Modi said sports, an area where Punjab leads among states, remained a key focus in the budget. Under the Khelo India Mission, he said, modern infrastructure would be developed and trained coaches, staff and professionals would be prepared.

He also said the provision of ₹17 lakh crore for infrastructure development would benefit villages, the poor, farmers and youth across the country.

Greeting people on Guru Ravidas Jayanti, the PM recalled the contributions of the revered saint and said the budget was inspired by his teachings. “With the blessings of Sant Ravidas Ji, we will certainly achieve the goal of a developed India. The budget aims to empower all those who will play a significant role in building a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, noted that the city is also the birthplace of Guru Ravidas. “The people of Varanasi have blessed me, and I have had the good fortune of serving Kashi as a member of Parliament,” he added.