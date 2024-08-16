Moga, Mansa, Muktsar, Gurdaspur get new DCs

(Blurb) Transfer orders issued for 7 IAS and 20 PCS officers The Punjab government has issued transfer orders for seven IAS officers, including four deputy commissioners, and 20 PCS officers with immediate effect. (HT File)

The Punjab government has issued transfer orders for seven IAS officers, including four deputy commissioners, and 20 PCS officers with immediate effect. Kulwant Singh, deputy commissioner (DC) and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner of Moga, has been posted as the Mansa DC in place of Paramvir Singh, according to orders issued by the chief secretary.

Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal is now the Moga DC in addition to being the MC commissioner. Uma Shankar Gupta, director, local government, has been transferred as the Gurdaspur DC, replacing Sarangal. Rajesh Tripathi, additional secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, and director, land records, settlement, consolidation and land acquisition, Jalandhar, is the new Muktsar DC in place of Harpreet Singh Sudan.

Sangrur additional deputy commissioner (ADC- general) Akash Bansal has been posted as Mansa’s ADC (development). The posting orders for Paramvir and Sudan will be issued later.

Among the PCS officers, Rahul Chaba has been posted as Bathinda ADC (general), while Latif Ahmed is the new Barnala ADC (general) and Jasbir Singh-II Hoshiarpur ADC (rural development).

Sukhpreet Sidhu has been posted as Malerkotla ADC (general), Jagjit Singh as secretary, State Election Commission, Nayan as Kapurthala ADC (rural development), Amit Bamby as Sangrur ADC (general), Surinder Singh as Gurdaspur ADC (general), Darbara Singh Randhawa as Hoshiarpur ADC (general), Rajiv Kumar Verma as Muktsar ADC (general), Charumita as Moga ADC (general) and Satwant Singh as Barnala ADC (rural development).

Poonam Singh is the new ADC and in addition sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Jagraon. Gurbir Singh Kohli has been posted as Barnala SDM, Preetinder Singh Bains as Tanda SDM, Harkanwaljit as Ferozepur SDM, Sanjeev Sharma as Hoshiarpur SDM, Vipan Bhandari as Dera Baba Nanak SDM, Jaspal Singh Brar as Gidderbaha SDM and Vyom Bhardwaj as secretary (examination), PPSC, Patiala.