Mohali: 20-yr-old man found dead in PG
Mar 11, 2024 07:16 AM IST
20-year-old labourer found dead in Balongi paying guest accommodation. No suicide note or injury marks. Autopsy to determine cause of death. Balongi police investigating.
A 20-year-old labourer was found dead in a paying guest accommodation in Balongi on Saturday.
The victim, a resident of Jalandhar, worked in a factory in Industrial Area, Phase 8.
After the victim didn’t open the door for long, local residents, including the village Sarpanch, broke the lock of the door. The victim was found lying unconscious in the room and was rushed to the local civil hospital, where he was declared dead.
According to the police, no suicide note was found and there were no injury marks on the body of the deceased.
“The real reason behind the death will be ascertained after autopsy”, a cop said.
Balongi police initiated an inquest proceeding in the case.
