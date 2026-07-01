Mohali: 3 days on, search for the eldest sibling continues in Sirhind Canal suicide case

The search for the 10-year-old boy, who went missing after his mother allegedly jumped into the Sirhind Canal with her three children near Ropar, entered its third day on Wednesday, with divers continuing an extensive search operation. Police said the investigation is ongoing and all aspects of the case are being examined. (HT File)

Despite sustained efforts by rescue teams, the boy remained missing until late Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, the bodies of his younger siblings were recovered from the canal on Tuesday and handed over to the family for cremation after post-mortem examinations.

According to the police, the woman took her three children from home on Monday on the pretext of taking them to a fair. She later jumped with the children into the Sirhind Canal near Ropar. Bystanders managed to rescue the woman, but the children were swept away by the strong current. Search teams have been combing different stretches of the canal to trace the boy.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman’s husband had died around ten months ago in an apparent case of suicide. Family members told the police that she had been under severe mental stress in recent months and that her behaviour had become increasingly abnormal.

The woman has since been discharged from the hospital following treatment and is currently staying with her brothers in Phase 11, Mohali. Police said the investigation is ongoing and all aspects of the case are being examined.

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