Mohali accident: Six-year-old boy, his mum among 3 dead as pick-up vehicle rams into car

Three persons, including a six-year-old boy and his mother, died on the spot while four others were injured after a Mahindra pick-up van collided with a Swift car near Sector-86, Mohali, on Sunday evening around 4pm.

The deceased have been identified as Kriti Gupta, 30, her son Nivansh Gupta, 6, and their relative Anuj Bansal. While Anuj was driving the car, Kriti and Nivansh were seated on the front passenger seat.

Three of their family members, who were also in the car, have suffered critical injuries and are in the intensive-care unit at Sohana hospital in Mohali. They have been identified as Usha Devi, Ananya Gupta and Raj Rani. The driver of the pick-up is also injured and under treatment at the same hospital. He is yet to be identified.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhjit Singh said the family resides in Sarangpur village of Chandigarh and was returning after attending a bhog ceremony of a relative in Lehragaga town of Sangrur district when the mishap took place.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the car overturned and an iron cutter had to be brought in to get the victims out of the vehicle.

The DSP added that a case has been registered against the pick-up driver. Relatives of the deceased have been informed and the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Sohana hospital.