Mohali: Aerocity residents see red over power outages

Aerocity residents have been grappling with frequent and prolonged power outages over the past five days, with some blocks experiencing cuts lasting up to eight hours. On Monday, members of the Aerocity Residents Welfare Association (RWA) met Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh during which officials from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) were also called. Picture only for representational purposeAccording to residents, power transformers have been frequently tripping and overheating.

Kuldip Singh, president of the RWA in Block G, said, “We face the same issue every summer, but the authorities concerned have failed to provide a lasting solution. In today’s meeting, we clearly conveyed that if no action is taken, residents of G Block will be forced to stage a protest.”

Residents highlighted that power transformers were frequently tripping and overheating. “Transformers are regularly failing due to overloading. Because of PSPCL’s manpower shortage, linesmen are not available in a timely manner — whether it’s day or night,” said Arshleen, a resident of Aerocity. “This not only causes inconvenience but also endangers public safety in the soaring heat.”

MLA Kulwant Singh assured residents that the PSPCL executive engineer of the area would establish a dedicated response system for handling power supply disruptions. “New teams will be deployed specifically for G Block to handle outages efficiently,” he said. The MLA also directed officials to explore alternatives to the existing overhead cable infrastructure to prevent recurring faults.

PSPCL deputy chief engineer Sukhjeet Singh acknowledged that some of the issues stem from “infrastructural faults” created by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). “We are working to resolve the problems,” he added.