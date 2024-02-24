 Mohali: BCA student posing as VIPs for cyber fraud arrested - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: BCA student posing as VIPs for cyber fraud arrested

Mohali: BCA student posing as VIPs for cyber fraud arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 24, 2024 10:38 AM IST

Identified as Mohammad Kaif, hailing from Rajasthan and pursuing third year of BCA at KCRI College, Alwar, had a multi-faceted approach to deceive unsuspecting victims, said police

A 23-year-old BCA student, orchestrating a complex financial fraud by creating fake social media accounts of defence and IPS officers, has landed in police net.

Police have booked the BCA student under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 66 of the Information Technology Act at Mohali’s Mataur police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Identified as Mohammad Kaif, hailing from Rajasthan and pursuing third year of BCA at KCRI College, Alwar, had a multi-faceted approach to deceive unsuspecting victims, said police.

Kaif, a proficient English speaker with strong communication skills, meticulously copied profile photos from authentic accounts to craft fake profiles. Under the guise of relocating, he would then advertise the sale of furniture and valuables at exceptionally low prices on platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and OLX.

Once potential buyers expressed interest, Kaif, posing as an officer, would engage them in conversations using fake ID cards of defence and IPS officers. Leveraging his deceptive persona, he would persuade victims to transfer advance payments for delivery charges into fraudulent bank accounts, said police.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg said, “The accused was operating from the jungle area of his village, creating fake Facebook IDs to execute his fraudulent schemes. He exploited various online platforms, including Facebook Marketplace and OLX, as well as YouTube for the sale/purchase of old coins.”

Police have booked Kaif under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, at Mataur police station. The charges encompass offences related to financial fraud, conspiracy and misuse of electronic communication.

According to police, Kaif’s cyber fraud activities extended beyond online marketplaces. He also posed as a loan provider, making calls to potential victims and offering loans at unrealistically low-interest rates. Subsequently, he would seek processing fees ranging between 5,000 and 10,000 to be deposited into his fabricated bank accounts.

As the investigation unfolds, police authorities are exploring the full extent of Kaif’s cyber fraud network and whether any accomplices are involved. Mohali police commended the vigilance of citizens in reporting such fraudulent activities promptly and urged the public to remain cautious while engaging in online transactions, especially with regard to verifying online identities.

