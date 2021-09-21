Mohali beat Moga in Punjab inter-district cricket meet

Riding on brilliant knocks from Ramandeep Singh and Abhijeet Garg, Mohali recorded a fine 105-run win over Moga in a match played during the ongoing Punjab Inter District Senior One-Day Tournament at the KIPS Samadh ground in Moga on Monday.

Batting first, Mohali scored 345 runs in 50 overs. Ramandeep (132 runs) and Abhijeet (84 runs), along with Sahil Chander (51 runs), were the main scores. In reply, Moga were bowled out for 240 runs in 41.3 overs. For Mohali, Kunal Vishwa (4 for 49) was the main wicket-taker.

In other matches, Ludhiana beat Ropar by four wickets, Ferozepur beat Fazilka by two wickets, Sangrur defeated Barnala by seven wickets and Jalandhar pipped Hoshiarpur by seven wickets.

Amritsar recorded a 104-run win over Muktsar, while Patiala won a match against Bathinda by 182 runs through the VJD method.