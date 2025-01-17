Mohali: Bread factory’s employee fakes robbery to pocket 1.20 lakh, held

Balongi police have arrested an employee of a bread manufacturing company for faking a robbery in an attempt to steal the firm’s ₹1.20 lakh. The accused, Parwinder Singh, a resident of Maloya, Chandigarh, in the custody of Mohali police. (HT)

The accused, Parwinder Singh, who lives in Maloya, Chandigarh, initially claimed that on January 13, while delivering bread in Mohali, he was robbed at gunpoint by two masked motorcyclists near Balongi on Airport Road.

However, after reviewing CCTV footage from the area, police grew suspicious of the story.

Upon further questioning, Parwinder admitted that he had fabricated the robbery to pocket the cash for personal gain. Singh was subsequently arrested, and booked under Sections 316 (4), 318 (4) and 217 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Balongi police station.