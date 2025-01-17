Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Bread factory’s employee fakes robbery to pocket 1.20 lakh, held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 17, 2025 09:50 AM IST

The accused, Parwinder Singh, who lives in Maloya, Chandigarh, initially claimed that on January 13, while delivering bread in Mohali, he was robbed at gunpoint by two masked motorcyclists near Balongi on Airport Road

Balongi police have arrested an employee of a bread manufacturing company for faking a robbery in an attempt to steal the firm’s 1.20 lakh.

The accused, Parwinder Singh, a resident of Maloya, Chandigarh, in the custody of Mohali police. (HT)
The accused, Parwinder Singh, a resident of Maloya, Chandigarh, in the custody of Mohali police. (HT)

The accused, Parwinder Singh, who lives in Maloya, Chandigarh, initially claimed that on January 13, while delivering bread in Mohali, he was robbed at gunpoint by two masked motorcyclists near Balongi on Airport Road.

However, after reviewing CCTV footage from the area, police grew suspicious of the story.

Upon further questioning, Parwinder admitted that he had fabricated the robbery to pocket the cash for personal gain. Singh was subsequently arrested, and booked under Sections 316 (4), 318 (4) and 217 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Balongi police station.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On