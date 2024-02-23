 Mohali CIA arrests man with illegal pistol - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali CIA arrests man with illegal pistol

Mohali CIA arrests man with illegal pistol

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 23, 2024 10:50 AM IST

The arrested accused was identified as Aditya Sharma, a resident of Shivalik Vihar. He works as a DJ in Zirakpur; he was arrested following a tip-off

The CIA staff of Mohali police arrested a youth with an illegal pistol from Zirakpur.

Aditya was booked under the Arms Act at the Zirakpur police station. He was presented before a court and sent to two-day police remand. (iStock)
Aditya was booked under the Arms Act at the Zirakpur police station. He was presented before a court and sent to two-day police remand. (iStock)

The arrested accused was identified as Aditya Sharma, a resident of Shivalik Vihar. He works as a DJ in Zirakpur.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The accused was arrested following a tip-off. Police said Aditya worked for absconding gangster Gursevak Singh, who was associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Gursevak was residing in Maxcon Society on Nagla Road and is now absconding. Aditya’s younger brother Shubham is also on the run. Aditya was booked under the Arms Act at the Zirakpur police station. He was presented before a court and sent to two-day police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On