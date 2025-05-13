Mohali: Dera Bassi woman ends life, probe on

The body was about to be cremated by the family when a police team halted the process midway and took the body to the government hospital in Dera Bassi for a postmortem examination
A 22-year-old woman reportedly ended her life in Sundran village of Dera Bassi on Monday. The body was about to be cremated by the family when a police team halted the process midway and took the body to the government hospital in Dera Bassi for a postmortem examination.
According to information, DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar was informed about the matter who directed the Mubarakpur police post in-charge, GS Guraia, to act accordingly.
According to villagers, the woman was reportedly under emotional distress due to pressure from a friend who was “insisting on getting engaged”. This may have been a contributing factor in her decision to take her own life, the police said.
No suicide note was recovered from the scene. An investigation is underway, cops added.