Mohali: Dera Bassi woman ends life, probe on

A 22-year-old woman reportedly ended her life in Sundran village of Dera Bassi on Monday. The body was about to be cremated by the family when a police team halted the process midway and took the body to the government hospital in Dera Bassi for a postmortem examination. No suicide note was recovered from the scene. An investigation is underway, cops added. (HT Photo)

According to information, DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar was informed about the matter who directed the Mubarakpur police post in-charge, GS Guraia, to act accordingly.

According to villagers, the woman was reportedly under emotional distress due to pressure from a friend who was “insisting on getting engaged”. This may have been a contributing factor in her decision to take her own life, the police said.

