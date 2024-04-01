 Mohali: Fire ravages Nayagaon grocery store - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Fire ravages Nayagaon grocery store

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 01, 2024 08:04 AM IST

“There is no fire station in Nayagaon, and Kharar team took long to reach the spot; till then, everything inside the shop was gutted; I initially called Chandigarh fire brigade, but was told to contact Mohali fire station,” Bansal said

A major fire broke out in a wholesale grocery store in Nayagaon around 12.30 am on Sunday. Showroom owner Surender Bansal claimed that stock worth in crores got gutted as fire brigade from Kharar reached an hour later.

The owner had opened the showroom six months back. (HT File Photo)
The owner had opened the showroom six months back. (HT File Photo)

“There is no fire station in Nayagaon, and Kharar team took long to reach the spot. Till then, everything inside the shop was gutted. I initially called Chandigarh fire brigade, but was told to contact Mohali fire station,” Bansal said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bansal had opened the showroom six months back.

The cause of fire is suspected to be a short circuit. It was eventually controlled using single fire tender. Nayagaon market association president Umesh Guleria said despite repeated requests to the authorities, there is no fire station, which led to huge losses incurred by shopkeepers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Fire ravages Nayagaon grocery store
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On