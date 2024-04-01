Mohali: Fire ravages Nayagaon grocery store

A major fire broke out in a wholesale grocery store in Nayagaon around 12.30 am on Sunday. Showroom owner Surender Bansal claimed that stock worth in crores got gutted as fire brigade from Kharar reached an hour later. The owner had opened the showroom six months back. (HT File Photo)

“There is no fire station in Nayagaon, and Kharar team took long to reach the spot. Till then, everything inside the shop was gutted. I initially called Chandigarh fire brigade, but was told to contact Mohali fire station,” Bansal said.

The cause of fire is suspected to be a short circuit. It was eventually controlled using single fire tender. Nayagaon market association president Umesh Guleria said despite repeated requests to the authorities, there is no fire station, which led to huge losses incurred by shopkeepers.