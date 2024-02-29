Mohali: Gangster involved in Sector 79 firing held after shootout in Kurukshetra

A member of the Davinder Bambiha gang, said to be involved in the Monday night firing at a Sector 79 eatery, was arrested by Kurukshetra police on Wednesday. A member of the Davinder Bambiha gang was caught after getting shot in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in Pipli. (HT Photo)

Identified as Feroz Khan, a native of Nagour district in Rajasthan, he was behind various criminal activities in the region, including the January murder of Rajan, a shooter for the rival Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the STF said.

He was caught after getting shot in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in Pipli on Tuesday.

Inspector Deepender Kumar, in-charge, STF Karnal unit, said during interrogation, it came to light that Khan was also behind a firing incident in Mohali, where Punjabi music composer and lyricist Bunty Bains narrowly escaped.

Bains had left Katani Premium Dhaba in Sector 79 an hour before unidentified persons opened fire outside the eatery at 1.04 am. No one was injured in the incident that was captured on CCTV cameras.

Bains, who was also manager of slain Punjab singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, had claimed that the three shooters had come for him.

The music composer had shared real-time images on his Instagram account, pointing that the firing may have been a failed targeted attack.

He had reported to police that he was receiving ransom calls from someone claiming to be an associate of Armenia-based gangster Lucky Patial, who operates the Davinder Bambiha gang.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg said police had strong leads and will arrest the shooters soon.

Wanted for murder of Bishnoi gang shooter

Inspector Deepender Kumar, in-charge, STF Karnal unit, said Khan was among the three men behind Rajan’s killing. The second accused, Sahil Alvi, was arrested from Kerala last week.

Rajan, a resident of Kurukshetra, was allegedly shot dead before his body was set on fire along the Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) in Yamunanagar on January 29.

“Based on a tip-off, our team was in Kurukshetra to arrest Khan, but he fired at the cops that led to an encounter near Pipli bus stand. He received bullet injuries on the leg, while there was no injury to the force. He was taken to the civil hospital and two illegal pistols were recovered from him. We will seek his production remand in Rajan’s case,” a cop told HT.

Inspector Baljit, SHO, Thanesar Sadar police station said, he was undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.