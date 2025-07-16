Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali: Govt to strengthen Ghaggar bank near Tiwana village, says Goyal

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 10:06 AM IST

While addressing a call attention motion in the Vidhan Sabha, minister Goyal stated that in 2023, unusually heavy rainfall had led to a significant rise in the Ghaggar’s water levels, causing severe damage to cultivable land along the river’s left bank

The Punjab water resources minister Barindar Kumar Goyal on Tuesday detailed the state government’s ongoing efforts to mitigate flood risks and reinforce the embankment of the Ghaggar river near Tiwana village in Dera Bassi.

Reassuring the Vidhan Sabha, Goyal emphasised the government’s continued commitment to safeguarding agricultural land and vulnerable communities from recurring flood threats in the Ghaggar basin. (HT File)
Reassuring the Vidhan Sabha, Goyal emphasised the government’s continued commitment to safeguarding agricultural land and vulnerable communities from recurring flood threats in the Ghaggar basin. (HT File)

The motion was earlier raised by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Monday, seeking updates on river widening and embankment work following last year’s devastating floods.

While addressing a call attention motion in the Vidhan Sabha, minister Goyal stated that in 2023, unusually heavy rainfall had led to a significant rise in the Ghaggar’s water levels, causing severe damage to cultivable land along the river’s left bank. The ground level in some areas had subsided by 8 to 10 feet.

“In response, the water resources department undertook protective measures including the installation of stone revetment and studs over a 2,500-foot stretch, along with the construction of a soil-filled embankment. The project was completed at a cost of 5.06 crore,” the minister said.

Minister Goyal further informed the House that while this year’s heavy rainfall on June 29 raised water levels in the river’s catchment area, the stone revetment held firm. “Though the earthen embankment experienced some erosion, immediate repairs were carried out by the department. Another significant water flow on July 8 did not cause any further damage,” minister Goyal added.

Looking ahead, Goyal said the department plans to widen the Ghaggar’s right bank near Tiwana village. “The excavated soil from this operation will be used to reinforce the left bank. This phase of the project is estimated to cost 11 lakh and will commence shortly,” he added.

Reassuring the Vidhan Sabha, Goyal emphasised the government’s continued commitment to safeguarding agricultural land and vulnerable communities from recurring flood threats in the Ghaggar basin.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Govt to strengthen Ghaggar bank near Tiwana village, says Goyal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On