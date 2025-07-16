Mohali: Govt to strengthen Ghaggar bank near Tiwana village, says Goyal

The Punjab water resources minister Barindar Kumar Goyal on Tuesday detailed the state government’s ongoing efforts to mitigate flood risks and reinforce the embankment of the Ghaggar river near Tiwana village in Dera Bassi. Reassuring the Vidhan Sabha, Goyal emphasised the government’s continued commitment to safeguarding agricultural land and vulnerable communities from recurring flood threats in the Ghaggar basin. (HT File)

The motion was earlier raised by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Monday, seeking updates on river widening and embankment work following last year’s devastating floods.

While addressing a call attention motion in the Vidhan Sabha, minister Goyal stated that in 2023, unusually heavy rainfall had led to a significant rise in the Ghaggar’s water levels, causing severe damage to cultivable land along the river’s left bank. The ground level in some areas had subsided by 8 to 10 feet.

“In response, the water resources department undertook protective measures including the installation of stone revetment and studs over a 2,500-foot stretch, along with the construction of a soil-filled embankment. The project was completed at a cost of ₹5.06 crore,” the minister said.

Minister Goyal further informed the House that while this year’s heavy rainfall on June 29 raised water levels in the river’s catchment area, the stone revetment held firm. “Though the earthen embankment experienced some erosion, immediate repairs were carried out by the department. Another significant water flow on July 8 did not cause any further damage,” minister Goyal added.

Looking ahead, Goyal said the department plans to widen the Ghaggar’s right bank near Tiwana village. “The excavated soil from this operation will be used to reinforce the left bank. This phase of the project is estimated to cost ₹11 lakh and will commence shortly,” he added.

