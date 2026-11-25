A 53-year-old Haryana health department employee was allegedly duped of nearly ₹5 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured her with a Facebook advertisement offering financial assistance. The complainant, who resides in Nayagaon, told police that she was in urgent need of money. (HT File) more

The complainant, who resides in Nayagaon, told police that she was in urgent need of money. So when she came across a Facebook advertisement offering assistance, she clicked on it and shared her phone number on the link.

About a week later, a man identifying himself as Jagdish Singh called her and sought copies of her Aadhaar and PAN cards. According to the complainant, the caller later claimed that an inspector general of police had withheld the funds meant for her. Later, another person contacted her, alleging that her GST documents were incomplete and that a court had imposed a fine. She was asked to pay the amount to receive the promised financial assistance. Believing their claims, the woman transferred the money through multiple transactions. The accused later demanded another ₹4 lakh. She stopped responding to their calls after realised that she had been cheated.

Based on her complaint, a case under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act has been registered against unidentified persons.

Man cheated of ₹4 cr on pretext of goods supply

A Gujarat-based man allegedly cheated a city resident of ₹4 crore on the pretext of supplying goods ordered online.The accused, identified as Yash Panchal, has been booked under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Mauli Jagran police station.

According to the complaint filed by Roha Partap Singh, a resident of Raipur Kalan, the accused received ₹4 crore through online transactions between November 26 and December 25, 2024, against an order for certain goods. However, he neither supplied the goods nor refunded the money.