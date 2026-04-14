Mohali: Hotel owner, staff assaulted over ₹800 dispute in Kharar; case registered

A dispute over a hotel bill of ₹800 escalated into violence at a hotel in Kharar, where two guests allegedly assaulted the owner and a staff member, damaged the hotel property, and issued threats before leaving the premises. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Investigating officer ASI Rajinder Singh has taken up the probe and visited the spot along with a police team. (HT File)

According to the complainant, the accused Mannu Batta and Shristi had checked into a hotel in Kharar on the night of March 30 and were scheduled to check out the following afternoon. An argument broke out when the duo allegedly refused to pay the remaining ₹800 out of the total bill of ₹1,400. During the altercation, the male accused allegedly abused and assaulted the hotel owner, while the woman accompanying him reportedly hit a staff member identified as Happy.

The complainant further alleged that the accused vandalised the hotel office by damaging a computer, printer, and other equipment. They also allegedly threatened to implicate the hotel owner in a false molestation case if he pursued the matter.

Police said they have registered the case after reviewing medical reports of the victims, under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 296 (obscene acts, songs, or words performed in or near public places) and 324(4) (mischief) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigating officer ASI Rajinder Singh has taken up the probe and visited the spot along with a police team.