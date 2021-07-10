Mohali MC approves outdoor gyms in parks of Sectors 76 to 80

The finance and contract committee of the Mohali municipal corporation on Friday approved development works worth ₹20 crore.

The panel decided that outdoor gyms will be set up in a park of every sector from Sectors 76 to 80. Apart from this, development works will be carried out in Industrial Areas, Phase 8A and Phase 8B, at a cost of ₹7 crore. This area has been taken over by the MC from the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

A video conferencing room will be set up at the MC Building in Sector 68 and public amenities will be established at the Rose Garden in Phase 3B1. For road safety, more speed breakers will be installed. Other road works, including repair, paver blocks, street lights and horticulture, were also approved.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, with MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg and panel members, including senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, Jasbir Singh Manku and Anuradha Anand, in attendance.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Sidhu said all these works will be carried out with complete transparency and all wards will be looked after.