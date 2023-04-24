Mohali’s Silvi Park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

The Mohali municipal corporation has dedicated Silvi Park in Phase 10 to late Santokh Singh Dhir, a celebrated Punjabi writer who contributed more than 50 books to Punjabi literature. Born on December 2, 1920, at Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Santokh Singh Dhir resided in Phase 10, Mohali, for around three decades. (HT Photo)

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi, Sahit Akademi awardee Sukhjeet, critic Dr Sukhdev Sirsa and Dhir’s younger brother, advocate Ripudaman Singh Roop, besides municipal councillors, formally dedicated the park to the noted writer on Saturday evening.

Several writers, artists, members of nearby resident welfare associations (RWAs) and residents were also present.

On the occasion, a library named after Dhir, and a photo gallery depicting his personal and literary life were also inaugurated.

Resolutions in this regard were unanimously passed during MC’s last House meeting.

Born on December 2, 1920, at Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Dhir resided in Phase 10 for around three decades. He breathed his last on February 8, 2010, and his body was donated to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for medical research.

Dhir was awarded the National Sahitya Akademi Award in 1996 for his story collection “Pakhi”. His famous classical stories “Koi Ikk Swaar”, “Sanjhi Kandh” and “Swer Hon Tak” are part of school syllabus of various education boards.

“Koi Ikk Swaar”, “Pakhi”, “Mango” and “Ikk Sadharan Aadmi” were also adapted by Doordarshan as tele-films.

Dhir served as the president of Punjabi Lekhak Sabha for two consecutive terms from 1995 to 1998 and was a life fellow of Punjabi University, Patiala.