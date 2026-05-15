Mohali MC polls: Congress first to announce all candidates

The Congress on Thursday announced candidates for all 50 wards of the Mohali Municipal Corporation. The BJP released its first list of 42 candidates, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) declared 37 nominees. May 16 is the last date for filing papers. The polling for Mohali civic body will take place on May 26. (HT File)

The Congress, which is the first major party to declare a full slate, has fielded Kanwarbir Sigh Sidhu, son of former mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu and nephew of former Punjab minister Balbir Sidhu, from ward number 10.

The BJP has come up with a handful of first-timers, including Jaswinder Pal Singh (ward 30), party’s circle 3 president overseeing Sectors 68, 69, 79 and 80, and Gautam Ladhar (ward 40), son of former deputy commissioner and politician SR Ladhar. Parkashwati (ward 14) is an experienced face, having contested civic polls twice earlier.

Umakant Tiwari (ward 2), a close associate to former Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, has been fielded for the second time. Rakhi Pathak (ward 25), BJP’s circle 2 president in Mohali, is also making her second bid after having won previously. She had joined the BJP in 2021 after quitting the SAD. The party has fielded a couple — Hardeep Baidwan from ward 28 and Kumari Tanvi from ward 27.

The SAD stated local issues and development works would be its poll plank. Ward 14 ticket, which was expected to be assigned to Kamaljeet Singh Ruby, is being given to Ramandeep Singh Bawa, who has served as a leader within the party’s youth wing. In 2021, he was made president of the All India Youth Akali Dal.

AAP is yet to officially announce its candidates, though the party is holding meetings with local leaders and prospective nominees.

BJP candidate Sharanjeet Kaur joins AAP

Hours after being named in the BJP’s list of candidates, Sharanjeet Kaur switched to the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday morning. A first-time contestant, Kaur was slated to contest the councillor election from ward 39 on the BJP ticket.

Three file nomination papers

Only three candidates — two in Kharar and one in Zirakpur — filed nomination papers on the second day of the process on Thursday. No one turned up to file papers for the Mohali MC. Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Komal Mittal said one nomination was received for ward 22 of the Zirakpur Municipal Council while two candidates filed papers for ward 22 of the Kharar Municipal Council.

“May 16 is the last date for filing papers. Scrutiny will take place on May 18. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till May 19,” she added. The polling will take place on May 26.