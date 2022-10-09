Mohali: Bholath MLA meets PTI teachers protesting on water tank

Congress member of legislative assembly from Bholath, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, on Saturday met the two physical training instructors (PTIs), who continued their protest for the fourth straight day on top of a water tank near Singh Shaheedan Gurdwara in Sohana.

The PTIs, Sippy Sharma and Veerpal Kaur, are threatening self-immolation and demanding that the ruling AAP government provide them government jobs.

Expressing solidarity with the protesters, Khaira accused AAP supremo Arvind kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann of making false poll promises to provide government jobs to 646 PTIs.

“Kejriwal and Mann had called Sippy their sister and convinced her to step down from the same water tank last year with an assurance of providing all 646 PTI aspirants government jobs. It was merely a political stunt and they left Sippy with no option but to scale the water tank again,” Khaira said.

Meanwhile Sippy, despite falling sick, refused to step down from the water tank. “We will end our lives this time but won’t step down till we get jobs,” Sippy had said earlier in the day during a conversation over the phone with Khaira.

Khaira further blamed the Mann government for not letting him speak at the recent assembly session when he raised the issue. “The speaker of the house didn’t allow me to speak, but instead insisted that other MLAs discuss their issues when they even didn’t wish to speak,” he claimed.

Sukhpal further alleged that police had thrashed PTI aspirants, including Sippy, when they were protesting in Sangrur demanding that Mann fulfil his poll promise.

Khaira also took a jibe at AAP MLA from Kharar Anmol Gagan Mann. “Anmol had claimed that jobs will be provided to teachers within five minutes of forming the government. But, she is nowhere to be seen now,” added Khaira.