Mohali: Nigerian caught with 800 gm heroin jailed for 10 years
A local court on Thursday awarded 10-year jail to a Nigerian man, who was caught with 800 gm heroin in 2018.
The court of additional sessions judge Harreet Kaur Kaleka also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Okeke Anselm Arinze.
According to the case files, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Mohali police had arrested Arinze with the heroin on September 30, 2018. At the time, he lived in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi. Through interrogation, it was found that Arinze had come to India on a study visa and did not return after it expired. According to the prosecution, he was running a drug smuggling racket from a Delhi flat and used to supply heroin to customers across Punjab and Haryana.
-
SAD delegation meets governor, seeks CBI probe into Patiala clash
Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday urged Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to direct the Punjab government to annul the “unconstitutional” knowledge-sharing agreement with the Delhi government. The party also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Patiala clash, which it termed as a deep-rooted conspiracy to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab.
-
AAP sarpanch’s husband held with 40gm heroin in Tarn Taran
The husband of an incumbent sarpanch of the Aam Aadmi Party was arrested with 40gm heroin from a checkpost at Adda Chhichrewal, falling under the Chabhal police station of Tarn Taran on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Jaswant Singh, the husband of Kulwant Kaur who is the sarpanch of Bahadur Nagar panchayat in Valtoha block. The duo had quit Congress and joined the AAP just before the state assembly elections.
-
Show-cause notices: Chandigarh AAP councillors term vote against party lines a result of confusion
The six Aam Aadmi Party councillors, who were served show-cause notices for voting against party lines of an agenda item in the Chandigarh municipal corporation House meeting on April 30, termed it a result of “confusion” and “miscommunication” in their response. Those put on notice were Jaswinder Kaur (ward 1), Suman Devi (ward 4), Poonam (ward 16), Taruna Mehta (ward 18), Prem Lata (ward 23) and Kuldeep Dhalor (ward 26).
-
Auction of panchayat land reserved for SCs cancelled in another Sangrur village
Sangrur: The auction of common panchayat land reserved for Dalits was cancelled at Balad Kalab village in Sangrur on Thursday. The Dalits demanded to take the land on lease for three years, but the administration said there is no such condition now. These include Badrukhan, Balwarh Kalan, Kular Khurad, Badal Kalan, Jhaloor, Kakrala, Surajpur, Fatehgarh Chhana, Herike and Kheri Chehal. There was no provision for an increase in the minimum auction price annually.
-
PWD tenders allotted during Congress regime in Punjab under lens
Allegations of manipulation in allotment of public works department (PWD) tenders during the previous Congress regime have come under lens of the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party with the department now seeking details of tenders allotted in the past one year. “Tenders, which were earlier being allotted at 15-20% below the actual cost of tender, were allotted at less than 1% below the tender rate fixed during the Congress regime,” a complainant alleged.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics