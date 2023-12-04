Mohali: Office worker loses scooter in highway robbery

Two unidentified men snatched a man’s scooter and mobile phone after hitting his head with a rod near Motia Group on the Kurali highway on Friday late evening. Kurali police have booked the unidentified snatchers. (HT FILE)

The victim, Ravinder Singh of Kadi Majra village, told police that he worked for a private company in Phase 8-B, Industrial Area, Mohali. After finishing work, he was returning home on Friday evening. As he reached Kurali highway, two men waylaid him and attacked him with a rod, before escaping with his scooter and mobile phone. He regained consciousness after a while and got treated at a nearby hospital, he said.

Kurali police have booked the unidentified snatchers under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated a probe.