Mohali: Panjab University student among six held for robberies

In a major breakthrough against organised crime, the Mohali police have busted a gang wanted for a series of armed robberies and vehicle thefts across Mohali and Chandigarh.

In all, six members of the gang, including a juvenile, have landed in net, whereas one member remains at large. All accused are aged 19 to 25 and hail from Fatehgarh Sahib, with one also enrolled as a student at Panjab University PU, Chandigarh, said police.

With their arrest, five cases have been solved — two in Chandigarh and three in Mohali.

The accused have been identified as Harshdeep Singh, alias Harsh, 22, a student at PU, Jaspreet Singh, alias Bhuria, 19, Pritpal Singh, alias Kala, 25, Amrit Singh, 25, and Varinder Singh, alias Vishu.

Their accomplice, Gurkirat Singh, from Chhajju Majra village in Mohali, is absconding.

While briefing the media, SP (Investigation) Saurav Jindal said the operation was launched under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Investigation) Talwinder Singh. The arrests were carried out by the CIA staff teams from Mohali and Kharar, led by inspector Harminder Singh.

A tip-off was received on March 18, 2025, while the CIA team was stationed near Santemajra village on Landran Road, leading to swift police action.

Acting on the information, a case was registered at the Sadar Kharar police station. Probe led police to the first suspect, Jaspreet Singh, on March 19. Subsequent investigation revealed the involvement of more individuals who were arrested recently, said the DSP.

The DSP added that the gang was linked to several high-profile criminal activities, including snatching of a car in Phase 1, armed carjacking of a taxi in Mohali, robbery of a silver chain from a pedestrian at gunpoint; and looting of ₹16,000, a music system and a car battery in Chandigarh.

They had also carried out a series of motorcycle thefts in various locations across Mohali and Chandigarh, and stolen alloy wheels and tyres from a Hyundai i20 at the airport. They used a Maruti Swift car with fake number plates for committing these crimes.

Police have recovered the Swift car used in the crimes (with fake plates), a robbed Swift Dzire car, a country-made .32 bore pistol with two cartridges, two stolen Hero Splendor motorcycles (without registration numbers), two stolen Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, four alloy wheels and tyres, a music system and woofer, and a silver chain from the accused.

Two of the accused are currently under police remand and further investigations are ongoing. Authorities expect additional recoveries as the probe continues.

Car washing centre was gang’s den

According to investigators, the gang had rented a car washing service station in Aerocity, Mohali, which they used as their base of operations. All planning and coordination for their crimes were carried out at this service station. They typically committed crimes at gunpoint.

CIA in-charge Harminder Singh said on March 13, the gang first snatched a car. Later the same day, they robbed a car driver at gunpoint in Chandigarh, taking away ₹16,000 in cash and even stealing the music system from his vehicle.