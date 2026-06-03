Mohali police arrest 2 in Balongi murder case, recover weapon used in attack

Two accused, including the main suspect, were arrested by Mohali police in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in Balongi recovering the weapon allegedly used in the crime. During three days of police remand, the main accused allegedly disclosed the location of the weapon used in the attack. (HT File)

The case pertains to the murder of Abhishek Kumar, 25, who died after being attacked during a dispute in Adarsh Colony, Balongi, on the night of May 27.

According to police, the incident came to light after Deepak Kumar, a resident of Adarsh Colony, lodged a complaint at Balongi police station. Deepak told police that he, his brother Abhishek Kumar and their friends Prashant and Jyoti had gone to Munish Kumar’s house to question him over alleged verbal abuse directed at Prashant’s father a few days earlier.

During the confrontation, an argument broke out between the two sides. Police said Munish Kumar allegedly pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Abhishek Kumar, inflicting a fatal injury on his neck. He also allegedly assaulted Prashant and Jyoti before fleeing the spot.

The injured were rushed to the civil hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, where doctors declared Abhishek Kumar dead.

Following the complaint, Balongi police registered FIR number 146 dated May 28 under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said investigation teams analysed CCTV footage, gathered local intelligence and carried out technical surveillance to trace the accused.

The police first arrested co-accused Muna Yadav, 40, on May 28. The following day, they arrested the main accused, Munish Kumar, 25. Both are natives of Gopalganj district in Bihar and were residing in Adarsh Nagar, Balongi.

During three days of police remand, Munish allegedly disclosed the location of the weapon used in the attack. Police said they subsequently recovered the knife and took it into possession as evidence.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, SP (rural) Manpreet Singh and DSP Kharar Ishan Singla. Inspector Periwinkle Grewal, SHO of Balongi police station, led the investigation.