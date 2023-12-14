Mohali: Police install reflectors on commercial vehicles amid fog

The Mohali Police on Wednesday commenced a drive to install reflectors on the commercial light and heavy vehicles to avoid accidents amid foggy weather. Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg and SP (traffic and industrial security) HS Mann during the installation drive of reflectors on commercial vehicles in Mohali. (HT)

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg, while launching a safe driving campaign during foggy days, appealed to the residents to avoid driving in case of dense fog.

SSP, along with other senior police officers including SP (traffic and industrial security) HS Mann, distributed reflectors to the drivers of commercial light and heavy vehicles in the Industrial Area. Police will distribute around 1,000 reflectors across Mohali.

Garg said, “ While police are there for the security of the residents, commuters need to help police in saving lives by following traffic rules especially amid fog.”

SSP advised the truckers and other motorists to use low-beam headlights because high beams can make it difficult for the drivers to see.

“Drivers need to pull their vehicles completely off the road and keep in a safe parking area if the fog is too dense. Similarly, motorists should avoid stopping on the travelled portion of the road as they could become the first link in a chain-reaction collision of vehicles. Drivers should refrain from sudden acceleration and overtaking other slow moving vehicles at high speed,” Garg said.

SP HS Mann stressed that the drivers should move slowly in case of dense fog by switching on blinkers.