 Mohali police seize jeep after girl's reckless stunt
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
Mohali police seize jeep after girl’s reckless stunt

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 15, 2024 09:50 AM IST

In the video, circulating on social media platforms, the girl can be seen standing on the front bumper of the vehicle, while a man is driving it on the road

Police on Friday impounded a jeep and issued a challan after a video surfaced showing a girl performing a stunt on the moving vehicle.

In the video, circulating on social media platforms, the girl can be seen standing on the front bumper of the vehicle, while a man is driving it on the road.

Assistant sub-inspector Karambir Sadar from Kharar police station said, “We found the vehicle registered in the name of Avtar Singh, a resident of Sahauran village. He was the one driving it when the stunt was performed.”

Therefore, a challan was issued to Avtar and the vehicle was impounded under Sections 207 (power to detain vehicles used without certificate of registration permit, etc) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

