Mohali: Police step up night vigil at 3B2 market ahead of New Year

Ahead of the New Year celebrations, Mohali police conducted a night domination drive at the 3B2 Market to maintain law and order and ensure public safety. Police teams undertook intensive patrolling, vehicle checking and verification of suspicious persons in the market area during night hours (HT Photo)

The operation was carried out on the directions of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans and was led by DSP City-1 Prithvi Singh Chahal. Police teams undertook intensive patrolling, vehicle checking and verification of suspicious persons in the market area during night hours.

During the drive, the police impounded two cars and one motorcycle for violating applicable norms. As many as 12 traffic challans were issued for various traffic offences. Additionally, two persons were booked under Section 128 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for violations related to public order.

Police officials said the night domination exercise was aimed at preventing unlawful activities, curbing traffic violations and ensuring the safety of citizens, especially in busy market areas during late hours.

The police urged shopkeepers and residents to cooperate during patrolling and checking drives and to strictly follow traffic and civic regulations. Members of the public were also advised to promptly report any suspicious activity to the police.

Officials said similar night domination drives will be conducted in other parts of the city in the coming days to maintain law and order during the festive season.