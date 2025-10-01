Edit Profile
    Mohali: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda remains critical

    On September 27, Jawanda’s motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly came onto the road, causing him to crash. He sustained severe head and spinal injuries.

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 7:20 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
    Four days after being injured in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, 35, continues to remain in a critical condition at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

    Rajvir Jawanda (HT File)

    In a statement issued on Tuesday, Fortis Hospital authorities said Rajvir’s neurological condition remains critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite ongoing advanced medical management. MRI scans of the brain have shown hypoxic changes, secondary to CPR administered at the primary centre. MRI of the spine has revealed extensive damage to the cervical and dorsal regions, resulting in profound weakness in all four limbs. He continues to require prolonged ventilator support. “The overall prognosis remains guarded,” the statement said. On September 27, Jawanda’s motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly came onto the road, causing him to crash. He sustained severe head and spinal injuries.

