 Mohali: Realty firm’s chairman, 2 others booked for duping NRI - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Realty firm’s chairman, 2 others booked for duping NRI

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 02, 2024 09:12 AM IST

In the FIR, Mohali police have named the realty firm’s chairman-cum-executive director Rohtash Goel, and marketing managers Rohit Kumar and Manoj Suri

Police have booked the chairman and two marketing managers of Omaxe, New Chandigarh, for defrauding an NRI who had purchased a flat last year.

Naresh Kaushal, who lives in the US, had filed a complaint, submitting that he bought a flat worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 crore at Omaxe’s Gardenia Floors project in New Chandigarh on June 30, 2023. (Getty image)
Naresh Kaushal, who lives in the US, had filed a complaint, submitting that he bought a flat worth 1.38 crore at Omaxe’s Gardenia Floors project in New Chandigarh on June 30, 2023. (Getty image)

In the FIR, police have named the realty firm’s chairman-cum-executive director Rohtash Goel, and marketing managers Rohit Kumar and Manoj Suri.

Naresh Kaushal, who lives in the US, had filed a complaint, submitting that he bought a flat worth 1.38 crore at Omaxe’s Gardenia Floors project in New Chandigarh on June 30, 2023.

Later, he learnt that the Supreme Court had stayed the project, following which he wrote a letter to Manoj Suri and Omaxe in July last year to check the status.

He received an e-mail from the company on August 23, claiming that they already received RERA approval for the project. But, Kaushal alleged, the next day, the company terminated the flat’s sale agreement without informing him.

Even though they had his latest address, e-mail ID and contact information, the company sent the communication regarding cancellation of flat allotment to his old address. The company later sold the same flat to Jatinder Sharma and Poonam Sharma of Mohali for 1.61 crore, Kaushal alleged.

After the ADGP of NRI wing, Punjab, marked the probe to the NRI police station here, police found the company neither returned money to the complainant nor allotted a flat.

Therefore, all accused were booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the NRI police station on June 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Realty firm’s chairman, 2 others booked for duping NRI
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On