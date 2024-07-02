Mohali: Realty firm’s chairman, 2 others booked for duping NRI

Police have booked the chairman and two marketing managers of Omaxe, New Chandigarh, for defrauding an NRI who had purchased a flat last year. Naresh Kaushal, who lives in the US, had filed a complaint, submitting that he bought a flat worth ₹ 1.38 crore at Omaxe’s Gardenia Floors project in New Chandigarh on June 30, 2023. (Getty image)

In the FIR, police have named the realty firm’s chairman-cum-executive director Rohtash Goel, and marketing managers Rohit Kumar and Manoj Suri.

Naresh Kaushal, who lives in the US, had filed a complaint, submitting that he bought a flat worth ₹1.38 crore at Omaxe’s Gardenia Floors project in New Chandigarh on June 30, 2023.

Later, he learnt that the Supreme Court had stayed the project, following which he wrote a letter to Manoj Suri and Omaxe in July last year to check the status.

He received an e-mail from the company on August 23, claiming that they already received RERA approval for the project. But, Kaushal alleged, the next day, the company terminated the flat’s sale agreement without informing him.

Even though they had his latest address, e-mail ID and contact information, the company sent the communication regarding cancellation of flat allotment to his old address. The company later sold the same flat to Jatinder Sharma and Poonam Sharma of Mohali for ₹1.61 crore, Kaushal alleged.

After the ADGP of NRI wing, Punjab, marked the probe to the NRI police station here, police found the company neither returned money to the complainant nor allotted a flat.

Therefore, all accused were booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the NRI police station on June 23.