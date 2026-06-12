Mohali: Reservation roster expected by June 22 as municipalities await prez elections

Nearly two weeks after the declaration of municipal election results across Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district, the election of presidents and vice-presidents in six municipal councils remains pending, with the state government yet to issue the final notification on the reservation of these posts. The reservation roster for the offices of municipal presidents is expected to be issued before June 22, a top official said. Officials said the delay is linked to the statutory process of determining reservations for the offices of presidents of municipalities. (HT File)

While the mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the Mohali Municipal Corporation were elected on Tuesday, the process is pending for constituting leadership in the councils of Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Kurali, Banur, Lalru and Nayagaon. Officials said the delay is linked to the statutory process of determining reservations for the offices of presidents of municipalities. According to the local government department, the reservation roster has been prepared under Section 8-A of the Punjab Municipal Act, 1911, and Rule 5 of the Determination of the Number of Elected Members and Reservation of Offices of Presidents of Municipalities Rules, 1994.

A draft notification specifying the reservation categories for municipal councils and nagar panchayats was published on June 9, inviting suggestions and objections from the public.

Ghanshyam Thori, administrative secretary, Punjab’s local government department, said, “The draft notification has already been issued and suggestions and objections have been invited. After considering all representations, the final notification regarding reservation of president posts will be issued. The communication regarding the reservation of the offices of municipal presidents is expected before June 22.”

The additional deputy commissioner (urban development), Mohali, also confirmed that the district administration is awaiting the final notification from the state government before proceeding with elections for presidents and vice-presidents in the civic bodies.

Political parties, meanwhile, have begun informal consultations but say the final shape of alliances and candidates will depend on the reservation roster.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s district president Parvinder Singh Sohana said, “AAP could not secure a majority in Naya Gaon. Its victory margin in councils such as Kurali was much lower than expected. It appears to be buying time to manage the political situation.”

BJP district president Sanjeev Vashisht said, “The ruling party wants to keep the process pending so that pressure can be exerted on elected councillors to support it before the elections for presidents and vice-presidents are held.”

An AAP leader, wishing not to be named, rubbished the allegations, maintaining that the delay was purely procedural.