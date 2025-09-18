Mohali: Sector 70 residents catch two thieves, beat one unconscious

Alert residents of Sector 70 caught two thieves who were attempting to break into houses on late Tuesday night. Police confirmed that a case of theft has been registered against both accused at the Mataur police station. (HT Photo for representation)

An angry crowd thrashed the duo, leaving one of them unconscious. The other tried to escape, but was later nabbed by the police.

According to PCR in-charge Ajay Pathak, they received a call around 1.30 am about the incident. By the time the PCR team reached the spot, one thief was already lying unconscious after being beaten with sticks by locals.

The second thief had hidden on the upper floor of a building, but was later tracked down and apprehended by the police.

Pathak said the unconscious thief was shifted to the Phase 6 civil hospital for treatment, while the second was handed over to the Mataur police station.

Investigations revealed that the duo had come on a Honda Activa scooter with the intention of committing thefts. They had parked the scooter on the Phase 7 side near Computer Chowk before sneaking into Sector 70 to target bungalows.

But before the thieves could execute their plan, some youths in one of the houses caught hold of them and raised the alarm.

Enraged locals then assaulted the accused, during which one was thrown off the first floor. The second was also about to meet the same fate when the PCR team arrived and took him into custody.

Police confirmed that a case of theft has been registered against both accused at the Mataur police station.