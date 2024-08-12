 Mohali: Seeking lift, woman, her 3 aides man at knifepoint - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mohali: Seeking lift, woman, her 3 aides man at knifepoint

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 12, 2024 08:28 AM IST

The victim, Raj Kumar Sharma, of Royal Empire, Peer Muchalla, Dhakoli, was threatened at knifepoint after reaching a resort on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway

Four robbers, including a woman, snatched a 57-year-old man’s gold jewellery, cash and mobile phone in Zirakpur around 11.30 pm on Friday.

Cracking the case within hours, the Zirakpur police arrested three accused, Kiran, Vikas and Ashish, on Saturday, while the fourth, Kuldeep Singh, is on the run. (HT Photo)
Cracking the case within hours, the Zirakpur police arrested three accused, Kiran, Vikas and Ashish, on Saturday, while the fourth, Kuldeep Singh, is on the run. (HT Photo)

Cracking the case within hours, the Zirakpur police arrested three accused, Kiran, Vikas and Ashish, on Saturday, while the fourth, Kuldeep Singh, is on the run.

The victim, Raj Kumar Sharma, of Royal Empire, Peer Muchalla, Dhakoli, told police that he had gone to Zirakpur for some work. Late at night, when he reached Lucky Dhaba, a woman sought a lift to a resort on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway.

Considering the time, he agreed to help the woman. But when they reached the resort, three motorcycle-borne men stopped near them and entered his car forcibly. Threatening him at knifepoint, they snatched his gold chain, a gold bangle, 12,000 in cash and mobile phone. They also forced him to transfer 20,000 to an account through Google Pay, before fleeing.

The victim promptly alerted the police control room and Zirakpur police, following which they scanned the CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot. Along with human intelligence, police managed to track down three of the accused on Saturday, while hunt is on for the fourth.

All accused have been booked under Sections 307, 115 (2), 351 (3) and 3 (5) of BNS at the Zirakpur police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Seeking lift, woman, her 3 aides man at knifepoint
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Monday, August 12, 2024
