Mohali: Senior men’s cricket team trials at DCAM ground today

The District Cricket Association Mohali (DCAM) will conduct selection trials for its senior men's team on Sunday as part of preparations for the upcoming PCA Inter-District Tournament. The trials will be held at the DCAM ground in Phase 9, Mohali, starting at 10:00 am. (HT file)

Players have been instructed to carry their original birth certificate, Aadhar card, and any other supporting documents, along with one set of photocopies of each.