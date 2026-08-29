Mohali: Sisters wait with rakhis, biker run over by unidentified vehicle on way home

For three sisters in Kharar’s Machhlikalan, Raksha Bandhan was meant to be a day of celebration with their only brother. Instead, the festival turned into a tragedy after 21-year-old electrician Parampreet Singh died in a road accident near Airport Chowk on the BharatMala road on Friday morning. The IT City police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the driver of the unidentified vehicle. (HT File)

Parampreet was returning home from Ramada Hotel, Zirakpur, where he worked as an electrician, when an unidentified vehicle, allegedly in speed, hit his motorcycle around 7.30 am, police said.

A passerby spotted Parampreet lying by the roadside and alerted the police and ambulance services. However, he had died by the time they reached the spot.

His uncle, Sohan Singh, said the impact threw Parampreet onto the road, causing his head to hit the divider and leaving him with fatal injuries. The IT City police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the driver of the unidentified vehicle.

Sohan said that the victim’s three sisters had gathered to celebrate Rakhi when they received the tragic news. Parampreet had been working at the hotel for around six months after his uncle helped him secure the electrician’s job. He had been staying with Sohan in Darwa and would travel to Machhlikalan once a week to meet his family. He was also supporting his family through his job.