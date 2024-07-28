Mohali: Stray dog that bit 11 people in Kharar colony dies, probe ordered

A day after attacking 11 people, including three children and labourers, the stray dog spreading panic in Kharar’s Rose Villa Society died on Saturday. Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain, meanwhile, ordered an enquiry into the incident led by Kharar municipal council executive officer and officials of the animal husbandry department. (HT File)

Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gurmandar Singh said, “A municipal council team was sent to monitor the dog but the canine died on Saturday. We are keeping the tab on the health of the patients too.”

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain, meanwhile, ordered an enquiry into the incident led by Kharar municipal council executive officer and officials of the animal husbandry department.

“The animal husbandry department and Kharar municipal council executive officer will do a detailed probe in the case following which we will decide our further course of action regarding compensation. Our main concern is the well being of the patients first and thus our teams are monitoring their health too. After that we will see about their compensation,” the DC said.

Kharar yet to renew contract for dog sterilisation

While the Zirakpur civic body has renewed contracts for dog sterilisation, the Kharar municipal council has failed to float tenders for sterilisation of dogs.

When asked if the Kharar civic body had allotted fresh tenders, executive officer Manvir Singh Gill did not respond.

Earlier on Friday, the stray dog had attacked around 11 people, including children

Five-year-old Sachin sustained injuries on his eyes, face and head, and was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh.

The dog also bit his 13-year-old sister Maneesha on her leg. Her father, Ved Prakash, said, “I was working in the society while my children were playing when the stray dog attacked them. After a lot of effort, we managed to get Sachin out of its jaws.”

A six-year-old, Sushmita, was sitting in her shanty when the dog bit her leg.