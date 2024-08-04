Mohali: Taniyaa’s fiery knock sets up Jalandhar’s title triumph

Riding high on Taniyaa Bhatia’s fiery 56-ball unbeaten knock of 94 runs, Jalandhar recorded a fine six-wicket win over Patiala in the final of the Punjab senior women’s T20 inter-district cricket tournament played at the IS Bindra PCa stadium in Mohali on Saturday. Riding high on Taniyaa Bhatia’s fiery 56-ball unbeaten knock of 94 runs, Jalandhar recorded a fine six-wicket win over Patiala in the final of the Punjab senior women’s T20 inter-district cricket tournament played at the IS Bindra PCa stadium in Mohali on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Batting first, Patiala scored 155/5 in 20 overs.

Vanshika Mahajan played well to score 57 off 33 balls with six boundaries and one six, Anjali made 55 off 48 balls with six boundaries and Sukhmannat Kaur 19 off 17 balls with two boundaries emerged as the main scorers for Patiala. For Jalandhar, Annu Malhan (4 for 32) and Jashanpreet Kaur 1 for 20 were the main wicket-takers.

Replying, Jalandhar chased the target of 156 for the loss of four wickets in 19.2 overs. Bhatia showed her mettle and scored a match-winning 94 off 56 balls with 14 boundaries, while Priyanka Mutreja made 30 off 29 balls with four boundaries. Krishma Rana scored 20 off 18 balls with two boundaries for Jalandhar. The winners fetched ₹75,000 while the runners-up got ₹40,000.