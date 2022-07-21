Mohali: To shoot stunts, four teenagers turn to stealing bikes, held
Four teenagers who stole motorcycles for bike stunts to garner attention on social media have been apprehended by the Sohana police.
All four are aged 15 or 16 and live in the slum areas of Zirakpur and Kharar. Their parents, who work as daily wagers, hail from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, said police
Sohana station house officer (SHO) Gurjeet Singh said on July 16, they got complaints that two each motorcycles were stolen from Rurka village and Aerocity.
“Investigation led us to these minors and they were caught at a check post in Sector 82 on Tuesday evening. Three stolen motorcycles were recovered from them on the spot. During interrogation, they confessed to stealing three more motorcycles and hiding them near Papri village in bushes. On reaching the area, we recovered four more motorcycles,” the SHO said.
He added that the teenagers would recce rural areas for presence of CCTV cameras and steal motorcycles from where there was none.
After stealing the motorcycles, they would go around on joyrides and film bike stunts on their mobile phones to upload on social media, he added.
All four were booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced in court and sent to a juvenile home in Hoshiarpur.
Two teens held for snatching phones
Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police apprehended two juveniles, aged 14 and 16, for snatching mobile phones.
They were caught following a complaint by a Hallomajra resident, whose mobile phone was snatched by two scooter-borne youths on July 17.
The victim, Arvind Yadav, was targeted near the Colony Number 4 bus stop in Industrial Area. On his complaint, police had registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday.
After scanning CCTV footage in the area, police caught two juveniles for the crime on Wednesday.
Apart from Arvind’s phone, police recovered two more mobile phones from them and also the scooter used in crime. The scooter was later also found stolen from Baltana. The duo was sent to a juvenile home by a court.
-
Chandigarh: Fraudster tries gift voucher scam by using HC chief justice’s image on WhatsApp
In yet another case of WhatsApp gift voucher scam, a fraudster posed as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Ravi Shankar Jha, in an attempt to defraud court officials. Police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Sector 3 police station.
-
Noida man held for duping Chandigarh of ₹3.25 lakh in matrimonial fraud
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for duping a Sector-30 resident of ₹3.25 lakh after contacting hthe complainant, Manpreet Kaur'sthrough a fake profile on a matrimonial website. Amit, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to the complainant, Manpreet Kaur, the accused got in touch with her on a matrimonial website in August 2021, claiming to be “Amit Bedi”.
-
HC stays fine imposed on HSVP chief administrator by Haryana Right to Service panel
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed the penalty and compensation imposed on Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi by the Haryana Right to Service Commission. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10. He claims the order was passed without jurisdiction, being out of the purview of the commission.
-
Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment rally to be held in Hisar from August 11 to 25
As many as 1,739 candidates of Haryana were recruited into the Army as soldiers in 2017-18, followed by 1,149 in 2018-19 and 2,521 in 2019-20, an official spokesperson said as the state government geared up for the upcoming army recruitment rallies to be organised in four districts soon. Under the Agneepath scheme of the Central government, a recruitment rally will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to August 25.
-
Four killed, 5 injured in Sonepat road mishap
Four persons, including three women, were killed and five others received injuries after the pick-van in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer near Garhi Kalan village in Sonepat on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, 22, Satbiri, 26, Dulari, 45, and all residents of Uttar Pradesh, 20, Pooja.
