Mohali: To shoot stunts, four teenagers turn to stealing bikes, held

Four teenagers who stole motorcycles for bike stunts to garner attention on social media have been apprehended by the Sohana police.

All four are aged 15 or 16 and live in the slum areas of Zirakpur and Kharar. Their parents, who work as daily wagers, hail from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, said police

Sohana station house officer (SHO) Gurjeet Singh said on July 16, they got complaints that two each motorcycles were stolen from Rurka village and Aerocity.

“Investigation led us to these minors and they were caught at a check post in Sector 82 on Tuesday evening. Three stolen motorcycles were recovered from them on the spot. During interrogation, they confessed to stealing three more motorcycles and hiding them near Papri village in bushes. On reaching the area, we recovered four more motorcycles,” the SHO said.

He added that the teenagers would recce rural areas for presence of CCTV cameras and steal motorcycles from where there was none.

After stealing the motorcycles, they would go around on joyrides and film bike stunts on their mobile phones to upload on social media, he added.

All four were booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced in court and sent to a juvenile home in Hoshiarpur.

Two teens held for snatching phones

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police apprehended two juveniles, aged 14 and 16, for snatching mobile phones.

They were caught following a complaint by a Hallomajra resident, whose mobile phone was snatched by two scooter-borne youths on July 17.

The victim, Arvind Yadav, was targeted near the Colony Number 4 bus stop in Industrial Area. On his complaint, police had registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday.

After scanning CCTV footage in the area, police caught two juveniles for the crime on Wednesday.

Apart from Arvind’s phone, police recovered two more mobile phones from them and also the scooter used in crime. The scooter was later also found stolen from Baltana. The duo was sent to a juvenile home by a court.