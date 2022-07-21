Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: To shoot stunts, four teenagers turn to stealing bikes, held
chandigarh news

Mohali: To shoot stunts, four teenagers turn to stealing bikes, held

Mohali police said after stealing the motorcycles, they would go around on joyrides and film bike stunts on their mobile phones to upload on social media
The stolen motorcycles that were recovered from the teenagers in the custody of Mohali police on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The stolen motorcycles that were recovered from the teenagers in the custody of Mohali police on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 04:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Four teenagers who stole motorcycles for bike stunts to garner attention on social media have been apprehended by the Sohana police.

All four are aged 15 or 16 and live in the slum areas of Zirakpur and Kharar. Their parents, who work as daily wagers, hail from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, said police

Sohana station house officer (SHO) Gurjeet Singh said on July 16, they got complaints that two each motorcycles were stolen from Rurka village and Aerocity.

“Investigation led us to these minors and they were caught at a check post in Sector 82 on Tuesday evening. Three stolen motorcycles were recovered from them on the spot. During interrogation, they confessed to stealing three more motorcycles and hiding them near Papri village in bushes. On reaching the area, we recovered four more motorcycles,” the SHO said.

He added that the teenagers would recce rural areas for presence of CCTV cameras and steal motorcycles from where there was none.

After stealing the motorcycles, they would go around on joyrides and film bike stunts on their mobile phones to upload on social media, he added.

All four were booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced in court and sent to a juvenile home in Hoshiarpur.

Two teens held for snatching phones

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police apprehended two juveniles, aged 14 and 16, for snatching mobile phones.

They were caught following a complaint by a Hallomajra resident, whose mobile phone was snatched by two scooter-borne youths on July 17.

The victim, Arvind Yadav, was targeted near the Colony Number 4 bus stop in Industrial Area. On his complaint, police had registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday.

After scanning CCTV footage in the area, police caught two juveniles for the crime on Wednesday.

Apart from Arvind’s phone, police recovered two more mobile phones from them and also the scooter used in crime. The scooter was later also found stolen from Baltana. The duo was sent to a juvenile home by a court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Using the chief justice’s image as the WhatsApp display picture, the fraudster was seeking financial favours from the court officials in the shape of Amazon gift carts and Paytm transactions, said the complainant. (REUTERS)

    Chandigarh: Fraudster tries gift voucher scam by using HC chief justice’s image on WhatsApp

    In yet another case of WhatsApp gift voucher scam, a fraudster posed as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Ravi Shankar Jha, in an attempt to defraud court officials. Police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Sector 3 police station.

  • The accused, Gedion, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to one-day police custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Noida man held for duping Chandigarh of 3.25 lakh in matrimonial fraud

    Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for duping a Sector-30 resident of ₹3.25 lakh after contacting hthe complainant, Manpreet Kaur'sthrough a fake profile on a matrimonial website. Amit, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to the complainant, Manpreet Kaur, the accused got in touch with her on a matrimonial website in August 2021, claiming to be “Amit Bedi”.

  • The HC bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10. (Ht Photo/ Representational image)

    HC stays fine imposed on HSVP chief administrator by Haryana Right to Service panel

    The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed the penalty and compensation imposed on Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi by the Haryana Right to Service Commission. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10. He claims the order was passed without jurisdiction, being out of the purview of the commission.

  • Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the first army recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme is being organised in Hisar and so far, 12,500 applicants have registered there. The last date to register is July 30, so it is possible that the number of applicants may increase. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment rally to be held in Hisar from August 11 to 25

    As many as 1,739 candidates of Haryana were recruited into the Army as soldiers in 2017-18, followed by 1,149 in 2018-19 and 2,521 in 2019-20, an official spokesperson said as the state government geared up for the upcoming army recruitment rallies to be organised in four districts soon. Under the Agneepath scheme of the Central government, a recruitment rally will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to August 25.

  • Four persons were killed and five were injured after their vehicle rammed into a tractor-trailer in Sonepat on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

    Four killed, 5 injured in Sonepat road mishap

    Four persons, including three women, were killed and five others received injuries after the pick-van in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer near Garhi Kalan village in Sonepat on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, 22, Satbiri, 26, Dulari, 45, and all residents of Uttar Pradesh, 20, Pooja.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out