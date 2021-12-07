Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Traffic on Airport Road hit as truckers’ union blocks Chhat light-point
chandigarh news

Mohali: Traffic on Airport Road hit as truckers’ union blocks Chhat light-point

Commuters were on the receiving end as members of All India Truck Ekta union blocked the Chhat light-point, leading to massive traffic jams on the Airport Road on Monday.
The truckers union protesting on Airport Road in Mohali also demanded an increase in transport rates, stating that the truckers are already suffering due to the economic downturn. (HT Photo/Representational image)
The truckers union protesting on Airport Road in Mohali also demanded an increase in transport rates, stating that the truckers are already suffering due to the economic downturn. (HT Photo/Representational image)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 02:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Commuters were on the receiving end as members of All India Truck Ekta union blocked the Chhat light-point, leading to massive traffic jams on the Airport Road on Monday.

They were demanding the restoration of truck unions in Punjab, which were abolished by the Congress government in 2017. Though the protest started around 9am, the union members blocked the light-point around 3.30pm.

District vice-president of the union, Amandeep Singh said, “In 2017, the Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh had dissolved all the truck unions. The step proved to be retrograde as a new syndicate has emerged, which has monopolised the trucking trade, resulting in losses to both owners as well as traders. We demand that the government led by the new CM, Charanjit Singh Channi revive the unions.”

The union also demanded an increase in transport rates, stating that the truckers are already suffering due to the economic downturn. Amandeep said the next strategy would be decided as per the decision taken at the state-level, and if required, the union will intensify the protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out