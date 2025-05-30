Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Mohali: Water supply employee ends life in Lalru, two booked

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 30, 2025 09:44 AM IST

The Lalru police have registered a case under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (deals with multiple individuals act together with a shared intention to commit an offence) of the BNS

An employee of the water supply department died reportedly by suicide at his residence in Jaulan Kallan village after facing “humiliation and pressure” owing to a failed land deal in which he acted as a broker.

The deceased reportedly asked his wife to visit a bank to arrange for some money. While she was away and his two daughters were at school, he took the extreme step, said Lalru police. (HT Photo)
The deceased reportedly asked his wife to visit a bank to arrange for some money. While she was away and his two daughters were at school, he took the extreme step, said Lalru police. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the deceased was mediating in a land sale between Randhir Singh and a prospective buyer. He had taken 16 lakh from the buyer and handed it over to Randhir as advance payment. However, when the buyer later backed out and demanded the money back, Randhir reportedly refused to return the amount, the police said. The broker found himself under pressure from the buyer, who held him accountable.

Cops said the deceased was publicly humiliated during a village panchayat meeting over the matter. On the day of the incident, he left home for work around 8 am but returned by 10 am. He reportedly asked his wife to visit a bank to arrange for some money. While she was away and his two daughters were at school, he took the extreme step.

The Lalru police have registered a case under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (deals with multiple individuals act together with a shared intention to commit an offence) of the BNS against Randhir Singh and Avtar Singh, based on the family’s complaint.

