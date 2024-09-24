Mohali: Woman, son killed after SUV hits bike

Mohali roads continue to prove fatal for motorcyclists as four people died and two got injured in three separate accidents on killer district roads in the past 48 hours. A woman and her seven-year-old son died while her husband suffered injuries after being hit by a speeding Renault Duster near Singh Gurdwara on the Landran road, Mohali, on Monday. (HT Photo)

A woman and her seven-year-old son died while her husband suffered injuries after being hit by a speeding Renault Duster near Singh Gurdwara on the Landran road on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Prabhjot Kaur, 26, and her seven-year-old son of Sector 40-B, Chandigarh. Kaur’s husband Jobanjit Singh, 33, also got injured after the road crash and is undergoing treatment at the local civil hospital for his fractured leg.

Police said that Jobanjit had stopped his bike to check the vehicle when the speeding SUV hit the victims while they were standing along the roadside near the Singh Shaheedan Gurdwara around 8.30 am.

Balwinder Singh, father of Jobanjit Singh, told the police that he along with his son and family were returning home on two bikes.

“My son was driving ahead of me with his wife and son riding the pillion. While the accused car driver, bearing Punjab number, crossed my bike in a rash manner, he rammed his vehicle into my son’s bike and dragged them to a distance before colliding with a roadside tree. The passersby called at 108 following which they rushed the victims to Mohali civil hospital in phase-6, where doctors declared my daughter-in-law and grandson dead,” Balwinder Singh, 55, who works as a driver in a private school in sector 64, said.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital for autopsy.

The Sohana police arrested the driver of the car, Vidya Sagar, 45, of the Railway Colony in Mansa. However, he was released on bail.

The accused was booked under sections 281 (driving any vehicle on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life), 125 (a) (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 106 (1) (Whoever causes death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 324 (4) (causing wrongful loss or damage to the public or to any person), 324 (5) (whoever commits mischief and causes loss or damage to the amount of one lakh rupees or more) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sohana police station.

A member of gurdwara said despite several complaints, the civic authorities did not construct speed breakers at the said point.

Biker killed in Lalru

In another incident, a 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed while the pillion rider got injured after being hit by a speeding car in Lalru on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Satish Kumar, 28 of Uttar Pradesh.

He along with his brother Ram Das was travelling from Himachal Pradesh to UP on his bike. When they reached near a polycot factory in Lalru, a speeding car bearing Mohali number hit the bike from the rear following which Kumar rammed the bike into a cattle.

Both the victims suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Ambala where doctors declared Kumar brought dead.

Lalru police booked the unidentified accused under sections 281, 125-A, 106(1) of the BNS.

52-year-old motorcyclist killed in Kharar

A 52-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a speeding car in Kharar on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Harbans Singh of Shakrullapur, Kharar.

He was returning from Chandigarh when an unidentified car hit him from the rear side. The victim was rushed to Kharar civil hospital where he was declared dead.

City Kharar police booked an unknown driver in the case.

154 deaths in first 6 months this year

With just 115 cops to manage traffic across the district, deadly Mohali roads continue to claim lives.

In the first six months of the current year, out of a total 275 cases reported in Mohali, 154 people lost their lives and 350 got injured.

This shows that 26 commuters died on an average each month this year till June with 46 accidents on an average per month. At least two people got injured every day in the first six months.

A total of 296 road users died in 486 road mishaps in 2022 of which 130 people lost their lives in the first six months of the year.

At 320, the total number of road fatalities in 2023 also surpassed the 2022 figure of 296 deaths by 8%, reveals police data. At 172, two-wheeler riders formed the majority of casualties, followed by 102 pedestrians, together constituting 85% of fatalities. A significant 31% road deaths were reported from Dera Bassi and Sohana alone, with 51 fatalities each.