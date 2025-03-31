Mohali: Dhakoli couple, two others booked in 35-lakh cheating case

A Dhakoli resident was duped of ₹35.11 lakh by four individuals, including a couple, under the guise of lucrative returns in an import business, police said. A first information report under sections related to cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered at Sector 20 police station. (iStock)

The victim has been identified as Ajit Singh from Zirakpur.

The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar and his wife from Dhakoli, Happy of Sonepat and Balram of Sirsa.

The victim, Ajit, in his complaint to police, said he runs a transportation business. He met Anil and his wife, who operate a boutique. The couple talked him into investing money with them on promises of high returns in the machinery and spare parts import business, claiming a minimum of 20pc annual return on investment, he said.

“They introduced me to Happy, portraying him as an expert in the machinery and spare parts business. I was then persuaded to invest ₹25 lakhs, with assurances of a 50pc return. Balram, the fourth accused, was also introduced, and I was further enticed with the prospect of becoming a partner and manager in a firm. I invested a substantial amount of money,” the complainant said, adding that he later discovered that no such firm had ever been registered.

