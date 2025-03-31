Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Dhakoli couple, two others booked in 35-lakh cheating case

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 31, 2025 08:56 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar and his wife from Dhakoli, Happy of Sonepat and Balram of Sirsa

A Dhakoli resident was duped of 35.11 lakh by four individuals, including a couple, under the guise of lucrative returns in an import business, police said.

A first information report under sections related to cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered at Sector 20 police station. (iStock)
A first information report under sections related to cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered at Sector 20 police station. (iStock)

The victim has been identified as Ajit Singh from Zirakpur.

The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar and his wife from Dhakoli, Happy of Sonepat and Balram of Sirsa.

The victim, Ajit, in his complaint to police, said he runs a transportation business. He met Anil and his wife, who operate a boutique. The couple talked him into investing money with them on promises of high returns in the machinery and spare parts import business, claiming a minimum of 20pc annual return on investment, he said.

“They introduced me to Happy, portraying him as an expert in the machinery and spare parts business. I was then persuaded to invest 25 lakhs, with assurances of a 50pc return. Balram, the fourth accused, was also introduced, and I was further enticed with the prospect of becoming a partner and manager in a firm. I invested a substantial amount of money,” the complainant said, adding that he later discovered that no such firm had ever been registered.

A first information report under sections related to cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered at Sector 20 police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Dhakoli couple, two others booked in 35-lakh cheating case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On