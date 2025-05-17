Mohali: Firing at music producer Pinky’s house linked to extortion attempt

A day after two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at the residence of Punjabi music producer Pushpinder Dhaliwal, also known as Pinky Dhaliwal, in Sector 71, police investigation revealed that the shooters left a threatening letter bearing the name “Kala Rana” and fired nine rounds at the house. The assailants were captured on various CCTV cameras up to Zirakpur, and the motorcycle they used is registered in Uttar Pradesh, bearing the number UP08-AB-7357. (Shutterstock)

Police suspect an extortion bid behind the firing incident.

According to the police, the same miscreants are believed to have fired shots in Yamunanagar earlier that day before carrying out the attack in Mohali.

One of the motorcycle riders has been identified as Mani Rana, the brother of Kala Rana, a known gangster currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, police sources said.

The assailants were captured on various CCTV cameras up to Zirakpur, and the motorcycle they used is registered in Uttar Pradesh, bearing the number UP08-AB-7357. Police sources confirmed that the suspects have been identified.

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans stated, “We have obtained CCTV footage and the suspects were traced till Zirakpur. It appears to be an extortion attempt, but the family did not inform the police in advance. A total of nine bullet shells were recovered from the scene. We’ve also been informed that the same suspects fired gunshots in Yamunanagar earlier in the day, which is currently being verified.”

The attack took place around 10.30 pm on Thursday, while Dhaliwal, a former actor and prominent figure in the Punjabi music industry, was present at home. No direct threat had been issued to Dhaliwal, who escaped unharmed, before the attack.

Earlier this year, Dhaliwal had made headlines when popular Punjabi singer and actress Sunanda Sharma, aged 33, accused him of unlawful, exploitative and defamatory conduct, claiming that it caused her financial losses, mental trauma and reputational harm.

Dhaliwal was subsequently arrested in March on charges of cheating and exploiting Sharma, but was later released after the Punjab and Haryana high court declared his arrest illegal.