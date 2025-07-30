Mohali: GMADA mulls mixed land use for Sector 87

Even though the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had earlier earmarked Sector 87 as a commercial zone, it is now considering developing it as a mixed land use area under the land pooling policy. As per GMADA’s current land pooling policy, only commercial plots can be offered in exchange for land acquired for commercial sectors. (HT Photo for representation)

GMADA is in the process of acquiring 236 acres of land from three villages—Sohana, Manakpur, and Nanu Majra—for the development of Sector 87.

A senior GMADA official said, “We have received some representations from landowners requesting a change in land use. We will now send a proposal to the state government, seeking approval to develop the sector as a mixed land use area, accommodating both residential and commercial establishments.”

The official added that once the proposal is approved, the Change of Land Use (CLU) will be processed within two days.

“After that, we will offer landowners 1,000 square yards of residential land and 200 square yards of commercial land for every acre acquired under the policy,” he added.

Landowner Harman Singh, whose land is being acquired, said, “We submitted a representation to the chief administrator of GMADA on Tuesday, demanding that if the sector is being developed as a commercial zone, we should be given a 1,210 square yards commercial site instead of the currently proposed 800 square yards.”

However, when informed that the sector may be converted to mixed land use, Singh said that landowners were not aware of such a development.

As per GMADA’s current land pooling policy, only commercial plots can be offered in exchange for land acquired for commercial sectors. For one acre, GMADA provides 800 square yards of commercial space, distributed as one 300 square yard plot, two 200 square yard plots, and one 100-square yard plot.

Last month, GMADA’s executive committee gave formal approval for acquiring a total of 2,600 acres across Mohali, including 236 acres in Sector 87 for commercial purposes, 313 acres in Sector 84 for institutional use, 321 acres in Sectors 101 and 103 for industrial development, and 1,800 acres in Sectors 120 to 125 along the PR-7 road for residential projects.

GMADA has set September 30 as the deadline for landowners to apply under the Punjab government’s new land pooling policy. Over the past month, the authority has already received around 100 applications.