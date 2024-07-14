Mohali: Husband, in-laws booked for torturing SI for dowry

Police have booked a Punjab Police sub-inspector’s husband and in-laws for harassing and assaulting her for dowry, and threatening her with acid attack. In her complaint, the sub-inspector alleged that her parents had given her in-laws dowry when she got married in 2018. But they continued to harass her for more. (HT)

Among the accused are the complainant’s husband Lakhvir Singh, mother-in-law Baljit Kaur, sister-in-law Mandeep Kaur, her husband Gurdeep Singh and another sister-in-law Gurdeep Kaur.

In her complaint, the sub-inspector alleged that her parents had given her in-laws dowry when she got married in 2018. But they continued to harass her for more.

She alleged that on Friday, her husband and his family members attacked her. They pulled her hair and assaulted her.

Her mother-in-law then asked her son-in-law Gurdeep to bring the acid bottle from the toilet and throw it on her, following which she raised the alarm.

She claimed that hearing her screams, neighbours arrived, following which all accused rushed inside a room.

Neighbours took her to the Kharar civil hospital for treatment.

On her complaint, all accused were booked under Sections 85, 115 (2), 351 (1), 351(3), 191 (3), 190 and 61 (2) of BNS at the Kharar police station.