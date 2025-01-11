Mohali: Woman among 4 held for drug trafficking, 354 gm heroin seized

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Thursday arrested four individuals, including a woman, in connection with drug trafficking in Dera Bassi. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force team recovered 354 gm of heroin, ₹ 35,500 drug money and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car with a temporary number plate from four individuals, including a woman. (HT Photo)

The team recovered 354 gm of heroin, ₹35,500 drug money and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car with a temporary number plate from their possession.

ANTF in-charge Ram Darshan said the accused were identified as Vishal Sharma, 30, Natasha, 24, Harmandeep Singh, 20, and Nikhil Nayyar, 38, all residents of Nangal in Rupnagar district.

Darshan shared that the arrests were made based on specific information. The team received a tip-off that a man and a woman were involved in drug use and heroin trafficking, and were travelling in a Swift car from Delhi to Mohali.

Acting on this information, the ANTF team set up a trap at the Dappar toll plaza, and arrested Vishal Sharma and Natasha. A search of their vehicle led to the recovery of 354 gm of heroin.

During interrogation, Sharma revealed that he conducted heroin deals through Nikhil Nayyar. Based on his statement, the team arrested Nayyar, who disclosed that he facilitated connections between drug dealers and potential buyers. To avoid detection, Nayyar deposited drug money into one Harmandeep Singh’s bank account. Acting on this lead, the team later arrested Singh.

Darshan further disclosed that Sharma had a previous drug case registered against him at the Sadar Kharar police station, where 50 gm of heroin was recovered from him. Additionally, Nayyar had two prior cases registered against him in Nangal—one involving a physical altercation and another for attempted murder.

The inspector confirmed that the accused were being interrogated further to uncover their broader network and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused at the Anti-Narcotics police station. They were presented before a Mohali court on Friday and sent to two-day police custody.