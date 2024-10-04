Money dispute led to shooting near GMCH-32: Police

A long-standing dispute over money escalated into a violent shooting near the taxi stand at gate number 2 of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on Wednesday evening. The incident left Rajesh, 40, a taxi stand operator from Adarsh Nagar, Naya Gaon, and his friend, Honey Bhardwaj, injured. According to the statement given by Rajesh to the police, he was sitting with his friends in the parking lot near GMCH-32. At around 9.20 pm, Sunny, also known as Pandit or Bhaman, along with his accomplice Kali, approached the group. Sunny and Rajesh had an ongoing legal dispute, with cases pending in Chandigarh courts. (HT Photo)

Sunny reportedly started demanding money from Rajesh. After the latter refused, an argument broke out between the two. Kali pulled out a pistol-like weapon and fired multiple shots towards Rajesh and his friends after Sunny allegedly ordered him to kill Rajesh. One bullet struck Rajesh in the right hand, while another hit Bhardwaj in the neck.

Following the shooting, both suspects fled the scene. The victims sought help and were immediately taken to GMCH-32 for treatment. As per police, the accused have criminal history with ongoing cases against them.

The crime scene yielded three fired cartridge cases and one live round. The Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at the Sector 34 police station. Police have launched a search operation to track down Sunny and Kali, who are absconding.