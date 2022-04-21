Money laundering cases: HP Police share list of 100 people with ED
In a fresh attempt to destroy the organised crime network in Himachal Pradesh, state police have shared a list of 100 people with the enforcement directorate (ED) for investigating the ill-gotten money under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
“The properties of more than 100 persons, who have amassed money to the tune of over ₹65 crore, have been investigated and the information has been shared with the ED for further probe under PMLA,” HP director general of police Sanjay Kundu said in a release issued here on Wednesday.
The anti-money laundering cell, which is being operated under the chairmanship of the DGP, has shared information of major organised crimes with the enforcement directorate. The cell had initially shared three cases registered against Manav Bharti University with the ED for financial investigation, in which stern action was taken and ill-gotten proceeds of the accused to the tune of ₹194 crore were attached. The university had sold fake degrees across many states in the country. The police had arrested its owner Rajkumar Rana. The investigation revealed that the university had sold out more than 42,000 fake degrees through agents in 13 states. Each degree was sold for prices ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh. As many as 16 people had been arrested in the case. Rana’s wife and daughter have been declared as proclaimed offenders.
Continuing with crackdown on organised crime, the police have also targeted major criminals, drug, liquor and mining mafias and have successfully dismantled their networks.
Since May 2021, 25 such cases, including two cases of embezzlement by a public servant; six cases of drug trafficking; five of cheating and forgery; seven of illicit liquor; four of illegal mining and one case of attempt to murder, have been investigated. The properties of more than 100 persons in these cases have been probed and the information shared with the ED. “It is hoped that stern action will be taken by the ED by attaching ill-gotten wealth of these accused, which will break the backbone of organised crime and syndicates,” said DGP Kundu.
-
HP government transfers six IAS officers
In a fresh administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday shifted six IAS officers. Rakhil Kahlon has been transferred as divisional commissioner, Mandi, vice A Shainamol, who has proceeded on leave. Gopal Chand goes as director, (personnel and finance), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Shimla. Manmohan Sharma will continue to function as director, urban development, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, and chief executive officer-cum-managing director, Shimla Smart City Limited.
-
Prior notices not must for clearing squatters on public land, says MCD
A municipal official of the rank of assistant commissioner, who directs anti-encroachment drives, said that action against properties that come up on public roads falls under section 321 and 322 of the DMC Act, and no notices are required to be issued before removing them.
-
Dalits who convert to other religions should not get quota benefits: BJP’s SC cell head
National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Scheduled Caste cell Lal Singh Arya on Wednesday said the Dalits, who convert to other religions, should not be given the benefits of reservation. “The Indian constitution grants the reservation on the basis of untouchability and those who convert to Islam or Christianity lose this right,” he said while addressing a meeting of the state and district executives of the party's SC Morcha.
-
Nigerians key players in HP’s well-oiled narco network
While the Himachal Pradesh government struggles to contain the burgeoning narcotic smuggling, foreigners, particularly Nigerians, are fuelling the drug trade in the hill state popular as Dev Bhoomi – the abode of Gods. In HP Police data, Nigerians have emerged as the biggest players in HP's hard drugs market. Fifteen people were from other African countries, 14 Europeans, four Americans, two from the Middle East and only one from other Asian country.
-
Ghazipur landfill burns for 3rd time in a month
Experts also said that high levels of methane at the landfill, aided by high temperature, may have caused the fire. On Wednesday, Delhi’s maximum temperature was recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius. It was as high as 44.3 degrees Celsius at the Yamuna Sports Complex station -- the nearest located to the landfill.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics